TV anchor turns actor! Charul Malik joins the cast of &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Next time you tune into &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, you might be wondering if you have the news channel on instead! After taking on the world of presenting the juiciest gossips from tinsel town, the popular television anchor, Charul Malik, is all set to make an entry in &TV’sGharelu Comedy, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She will portray Rusa – Commissioner, Resham Pal Singh’s (Kishore Bhanushali) sister-in-law. Rusa is a young, independent and free-willed millennial who likes to live life on her terms and conditions. She is vivacious and charming and in no haste to get married anytime soon. There is no doubt that Charul has been one of the most prominent names in the entertainment news, giving viewers up-to-date information and gossips from the world of television and Bollywood. She now shifts gears from anchoring to acting with Rusa’s character, with a lot of oomph and style, coupled with eloquence, presenting a full-on dose of glamour and entertainment to the viewers.

Exhibiting her excitement on joining the cast of & TV’sHappu Ki Ultan Paltan,Charul Malik, aka Rusa, shares, “I am super happy to be a part of this show. I portray the character of Rusa, a fun, outgoing and independent millennial. Her look is quite urban and westernized. With her entry, the viewers will be in for havoc and a joyride at the same time! I am very excited about this brand-new journey into acting after spending years in anchoring. I do hope and pray that the viewers accept me in this new avatar with open arms and continue to shower me with their love and affection. It is a new phase, and I am eagerly looking forward to it.” Talking about bagging this role, Charul elaborates, “After completing my previous project, I took a brief break from work. I was unsure about returning to work so soon, but when Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli contacted me, I knew it was a call I had to take! I have seen the show, and it has always brought a smile to my face, however difficult my day was. I am grateful to them for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I truly enjoy watching Happu Ki Ultan Paltan – the one hour of unstoppable laughter. I love comedy and have always had a knack for it. I am currently in Surat shooting with the team, and they are the most fun bunch! It feels I have always been a part of this paltan!”

