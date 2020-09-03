&TV artists talk about their favourite teachers this Teacher’s Day

Every year we celebrate Teacher’s Day to honour the efforts and numerous hours of learnings that ‘Teachers’ impart its students. It is said that a good teacher can carve a great future of a student. &TV artists, Sarika Bahroliya (Gudiya) from Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Jiten Lalwani (Kesari) from Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Ashish Kadian (Indresh Singh) from Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein go down the memory lane to share fond memories with their teachers and subjects that they stated loving because of these teachers.

Sarika Bahroliya, Gudiya passed out of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gwalior shares that her favourite subject was none other than Science. Explaining how her Science teacher made it enjoyable, she shares, “Students in my class always thought that Science is a very boring and difficult subject to learn. I, on the other hand, loved science lectures. Deepti Gupta, our professor, tried innovative and interactive ways to make us learn the subject. My most favourite part of the subject was our practical lectures. We had the most during practical lectures in our laboratory. Some of my fond memories lie in the laboratory of my school, along with Deepti miss.”.

Rohitashv Gaud, Manmohan Tiwari shares childhood moments of his favourite teacher, “When I was in central school, our seniors would play the role of our teachers which would be a lot of fun as we bonded with them and learn so much from them. This teacher’s day I’d like to thank all my teachers who have given my life a different meaning, especially A.D. Arora sir, my physics teacher who recognised the artist in me. It was he who explained to my father that I have a creative mind and t I should pursue arts instead of Science. Arora sir played a major role in shaping my life & career, and I wish him and all of the other teachers a very Happy Teachers Day.”

Jiten Lalwani, Kesari shares, “Mrs Sharma, my Hindi teacher, was my utmost favourite; she was very fond of me because I excelled in her subject. Whenever there was an opportunity of reciting something in class, I was her first choice. Orating a story meant for me to immerse in the character completely and imitate him, everyone enjoyed this little act of mine.”

Ashish Kadian, aka Indresh Singh shares, “During school days, I disliked reading books and going to a library, instead would play basketball. My English teacher, Ms Onima, encouraged me to read but I detested. Down the line, I developed the habit of reading and realised the importance of reading as stated by Ms Onima. I am grateful to her for pushing me then, and today I see myself becoming a person with a more in-depth understanding of things and having a positive outlook courtesy reading.”

