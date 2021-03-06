&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan ke poore hue do saal

&TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has completed two glorious years of impressing its viewers with the gharelu misadventures and comic tragedies of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his wife Dabangg Dulhaniya Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) and obstinate mother Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri). From Happu’s commical errors to Rajesh’s quirky comebacks and Amma’s buland andaaz, the trio has been winning hearts and have become everyone’s favourite. The entertaining narratives coupled with peculiar characters, continues to crack up the viewers. The cast and crew celebrated this landmark moment, dancing away to glory and cake cutting. The makers of the show Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli count their blessings as they witness this landmark success. Sanjay Kohli comments, “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is very dear to me & my team. It was a project that we really worked on and has performed exceptionally well. The show has struck the right chords with the audience owing to its long journey so far. We sincerely thank the viewers who have showed their support and we hope to continue the train of laughter!” The cast of the show, Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh shares, “Happu as a character was indeed an eccentric one, when the makers decided that there was to be a story based around him, I couldn’t be happier! It has been a wild yet eventful journey with the talented team. I still recollect the initial days when we all were practicing in getting our character trails right to today, where we feel proud when people address us by our screen names.” Along with making the viewers roll with laughter, the show also portrays the two lead women – Rajesh played Kamna Pathak and Himani Shivpuri as Katori Amma in important roles giving out a strong messaging to the viewers. Kamna Pathak shares, “The one thing that sets Happu Ki Ultan Paltan apart from the rest is its positioning of women. The way female portrayals are embraced with both wit and humour is a beautiful amalgamation. Rajesh is a very relatable character and she comes across as a strong minded woman who effortlessly multi tasks between her family and taking on additional duties. I had realized that this character will be a hit right from the time it was narrated to me and agreed in an instant. Today I am proud to be a part of a show which is gaining appreciation from audiences across the nation. The viewers have been kind and supportive, I look forward to entertaining them for a lifetime!” Himani Shivpuri aka Katori Amma shares, “These 2 years of being known as Amma ji have been wonderful. Both on-set and off, my characterization has been etched. Hazar jawab tayar, Ammaji has certainly become a part of me. The show has given me a role that has brought a whole shift of dynamics to a patriarchal society. The way the stories deal with situations that are common with sensitivity and just the right amount of humour.”

