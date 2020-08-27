&TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram enters the Ramayana era with 9 new characters

Lord Hanuman’s unyielding devotion and selfless dedication to Lord Ram truly set him apart and made him the epitome of ‘Bhakti’. Showcasing the captivating story of devotion in its truest form, &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram will soon witness the entry of nine new characters. Starting with Alka Kaushal entering as Ravan’s mother – Kaikasi, Divyangana Jain playing the role of Lankini (the guardian of the doors to Lanka), Romanch Mehta playing Mareech, Tamil movie star Pradeep Kabra entering as Subhau, Shafaq Naaz essaying the role of Rani Kaushalya, Bhavya Sharma as Rani Sumitra, Khushi Mukherjee as Rani Kaikayi, Nagesh Salwan as Gargacharya (Rishi Vashisht) and Prithvi Zutshi as Vishrava (Ravan’s father). All the renowned faces will be seen in the upcoming track of the show focused on the journey of Ramayana.

Veteran actor Alka Kaushal who will be seen playing the role of Kaikasi (Ravan’s mother) in &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram shares, “I am so glad to have received the opportunity to essay the role of Kaikasi. I like playing negative characters as it involves so many layers and gives me a chance to experiment. Kaikasi, though belonged to the Rakshaa clan was known for her beauty and intelligence. She was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.”

Popular TV actress Divyagana Jain will be enacting the role of Lankini, a powerful rakshasi in &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. Excited to take on the challenging role Divyangana shares, “I have always been a huge fan of mythology and I am glad that I was chosen to play a character from one of the most iconic stories – Ramayana. I will do my best to bring justice to the role of Lankini, a true deity of Lanka.”

Romanch Mehta will be seen essaying the role of Mareech in &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. The actor who is familiar with the genre shares, “I have always been inclined to shows with a mythology background and Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram is the best fit for me. There is something about the fantasy world that makes me intrigued about them. Playing Mareech will give me the wings quite literally, to take on this role of a rakshas.”

