&TV’s on-screen parents cite their special bonds with their reel daughters!

&TV artists go an extra mile in appreciating their on-screen daughters. Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi) and Rajesh Singh (Kamna Pathak) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan talk about their three beautiful daughters Ashna Kishore (Kate Singh), Zaara Warsi (Chamchi Singh) and Zahara Sethjiwala (Malaika Singh). In contrast, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari’s Sarla (Samta Sagar) and Radhe (Ravi Mahashabde) talk about their chatori Gudiya (Sarika Bahroliya). Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh) and Kamna Pathak (Rajesh Singh) collectively say, “We have three daughters Ashna Kishore (Kate Singh), Zaara Warsi (Chamchi Singh) and Zahara Sethjiwala (Malaika Singh) in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan who are not only talented but also very dedicated. While their character portrayal might look easy on screen, trust that many minute details need attention. Right from understanding what the script demands them to projecting it on screen, they do not stop until they get it right. While we know that their parents are proud of their achievements, we too would like to say that our Kate, Chamchi and Malaika are precious to us and the show.”

Expressing a similar emotion are Gudiya’s (Sarika Bahroliya) parents Samta Sagar (Sarla) and Ravi Mahashabde (Radhe) who say, “Gudiya from the very beginning has been unique be it when it comes to her personality or her overall approach to life. There is a lot to learn from her, and it sets her apart from everyone else. We, as parents took the onus upon ourselves to make Gudiya confident in her skin. In the same way, parents should focus on building up their child’s confidence and boosting their morale whenever they feel low or are doubting themselves. Zahara Sethjiwala (Malaika) says, “As someone who had to leave home for work, safety and security took centre stage. Feeling safe around people I trust is crucial for me and me, my co-actors on Happu Ki Ultan Paltan are like my family away from my family. As I have found my safe space in this city, I would like to draw everyone’s attention to the pressing issue of safety and encourage everyone to do their bit.” Making the most of every opportunity that comes her way is Sarika Bahroliya (Gudiya) who says, “We have all heard of impactful initiatives aimed at creating a healthy and safe environment while educating every girl child. But how many of us associate ourselves with something like this? In Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, we have tried to create a safe space for ourselves while also promoting individuality. Everyone’s voice to be equally heard and encouraged. After all, there is no tomorrow without a girl.”