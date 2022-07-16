Unique collaboration between HeyHey! and Viacom18 Studios to build a Web3 community and launch an NFT collection of Shabaash Mithu

India, July 2022: In a pathbreaking development, Viacom18 Studios, one of the country’s leading motion picture studios, has collaborated with HeyHey!, an online platform powering experiential engagement between celebs, influencers, creators and brands globally via new-age tech – to venture into the Web3 space. In line with this, the film studio has launched its first-ever NFT project called the ‘Shabaash Mithu’ NFTs, an NFT collection with HeyHey! as its technology partner.

Shabaash Mithu, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios. The film is based on the life of the former Indian cricket team captain, Mithali Raj, who is considered one of the greatest female cricketers in the Indian squad. The film chronicles the ups and downs and moments of glory in her life. Intending to provide fans and audiences with a holistic experience of this film that transcends beyond the movie screens, Viacom18 Studios is foraying into the Web3 world. For this, the media company has partnered with HeyHey! to launch its Shabaash Mithu collection of NFTs and, in turn, build a thriving Web3 community of movie fans.

NFT holders including audiences and enthusiasts will be allowed to claim their free NFTs that will allow them to be a part of the Shabaash Mithu NFT film club and enjoy several benefits alongside the updates they will be receiving on the same. The other set of NFTs that consumers can purchase will give buyers exclusive access to unlock offline experiences.

While talking about the partnership with HeyHey! and the NFT collection launch, Ajit Andhare, COO – Viacom18 Studios said, “Good storytelling makes for an immersive experience, and we are taking it one step further by layering digitally forward engagement avenues. Our partnership with HeyHey! to launch an NFT collection for Shabaash Mithu is a unique collaboration that will appeal to cricket enthusiasts and the digitally savvy audiences.” While we were in conversation, Caleb Franklin, Founder & CEO – HeyHey!, mentioned, “NFT is the future of experiencing experiential engagement in the virtual world and has opened an infinite number of opportunities in building brand value. We are delighted to collaborate with Viacom18 Studios, and we believe that we will empower the fan base by providing a personalised and premium experience with our new-age Web 3.0 technology. Our technology experts have dedicated themselves to making the launch a success, and we believe that it will bring triumph for both HeyHey! and Viacom18 Studios in building a unison community.”

Previously, HeyHey! partnered with popular actress Sunny Leone for her ‘I Dream Of Sunny’ NFT collection and The Olive Group of Restaurants’ ‘Oliverse’ to mint NFTs for them. Besides that, the platform is on the verge of signing several renowned artists, production houses and brands to empower them to create their fanverses – thereby building a strong track record for itself in the dramatically growing Web3 space.