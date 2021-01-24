Unveiling ‘Baby sweet Hai’ Rap Song in a Gala Event

New Delhi: Deepa and Mayur Agarwal introduced their song ‘Baby Sweet Hai by Bollyjammers & Sagar Bhatia (#babysweethai #bollyjammersnaalsagar #bollyjammerrecords) in an official musical launch event at Imperfecto ruin Pub at Ansal Plaza, New Delhi.

The track features vocals by singer Mayank Nagpal and Sagar Bhatia, with rapper Arjun Sarkar under the Bollyjammer Records label.

Sharing their views at the inaugural ceremony Deepa and Mayur Agarwal said, “The response we’re getting from every listener is overwhelming, the song is reaching the hearts and feet of people and that is what Mayank, Sagar and Arjun and the team of bollyjammer records aimed for. The track appeals to people who love to dance and express them in every candid way possible and the music forces you to put on your dancing shoes and set the floor on fire.”

“Bollyjammers are the revolution in DJ band business. Their best feature is their energy which was best witnessed through today’s launch event” added Deepa.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rd38Budo6go

The event was action-packed among the patrons and the after-party was to a big hit, which was attended by Akhil Sachdeva, Ashok Mastie Dj Barkha Kaul, Rajeev Jain, Samit Garg, Sayali Bhagat, AJ Singh, DJ shadow, Dubai, and other famous artists of Punjabi Industry.