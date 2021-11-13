Urfi Javed Filmfare look styled by famous Indian stylist Rima Mishra

Celeb stylist Rima Mishra recently transformed Bigg Boss OTT star contestant Urfi Javed, into a, slay Goddess in this exquisite black Dar Sara High Fashion Gown which featured a strapless neckline with a laser-cut flower pattern accented with intricate stones, followed by a long train for the Filmfare night.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVlNrwMhM4CYBR3TBaqjs3Y65uhuLVYFxtbo500/

Rima decided to try out a striking violet lip shade that resembled Urfi’s offbeat style choices and smokey eye makeup along with her hair tied in a sleek ponytail which made Urfi look every bit of a spectacular diva. Rima concluded the entire look with a pair of glittery black high-heeled pumps.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVpRP-0vKdk/?utm_medium=copy_link

Urfi looked incredibly glamorous in this high-slit gown as she posed happily for the shutterbugs. Being a celeb stylist for Urfi, Rima was confident that Urfi would carry off this look exceptionally well and would manage to allure her fans with her dramatic persona.

Urfi’s trending Filmfare look was styled by the very prominent stylist Rima Mishra and it is being widely celebrated across numerous platforms and is surely getting loads of rave reviews from her followers.