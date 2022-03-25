Urfi Javed once again grabs eyeballs in all-black ensemble

Urfi Javed, a sensational star, is constantly in the news for her sense of style. Be it bright colours or bold patterns, Urfi is always dressed to impress. Her love of statement outfits has piqued the interest of netizens, making her the talk of the town. Recently at the Moj DayOut event, Urfi was spotted in a chic all-black outfit which she paired with a smart blazer. What added charm to her look was her make-up. Needless to say, Urfi looked absolutely stunning and charming in the outfit.

When asked about her outfit, Urfi said, “Since it was a day out, I wanted a comfortable yet chic outfit. An outfit that is easy to move around in and, at the same time, spells out my style. My OOTD is just a quintessential Urfi outfit, with a stylish crop top paired with a skirt. I add an extra element of glamour by breaking the monotony with this blazer. The crop top and skirt are my creations; as you guys know, I sew most of my outfits and wear them because I feel good in them.”

Urfi Javed loves recreating Hollywood inspired looks and there is no denying that. Since her appearance in BiggBoss, she had left the internet in a state of amazement with her bold avatar.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for some time and later played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.