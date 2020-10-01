Vaishanavi Chahande : On pandemic & Her First Marathi Debut

Vaishnavi Chahande is an Actor, Model, Social media Influencer & Social activist from Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. She started her career with modelling in Nagpur, Maharashtra India, & yet she has done many Modeling shows and ramp shows.

Vaishnavi Chahande is going to make her First debut in Marathi Film Industry very soon, Now Vaishnavi Chahande has a good line up for film’s and Television screen works, due to the pandemic, shootings and releases have been stalled.

However, Vaishnavi makes sure to update her fans on Social Media platforms with her latest photos and videos. She has been using Facebook and her Instagram handle as well, to create awareness towards a fashion lifestyle among people and share with them the benefits as well as means of looks, workout and a healthy mind.

Also, Vaishnavi Said on Covid-19 “Time is very bad here Corona has destroyed many lives. I want to say to all of you that you do not leave home without any work and if you go out for important works, wear masks and hand globs, stay safe and Keep the family safe too”

As we can see, Most of the Industries are almost started with Unlock Process & guidelines, we wish best of luck Vaishnavi for her First Marathi Film Debut.