Varun Dhawan challenges Prime Video; Promises to reveal ‘andar ki khabar’!

It is no secret that Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and the good folks at Prime Video share a warm relationship. Some of Varun’s most loved films such as October, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Coolie No. 1, and Street Dancer 3D call Prime Video their digital home!

Prime Video today dropped a humorous film where we see Varun Dhawan being questioned by his neighbor, his driver, and even his makeup artist for inside scoops on their favorite Amazon Originals. Always the helpful dude, we see Varun gearing up to get them the information they’re desperate for.

But when the star is unable to get the latest information, a harmless call to his “friend” at Prime Video, turns into a mega challenge! A challenge to get top-secret information right from under Prime Video’s nose!

Let the games begin!

Watch here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ci2O-aUBvEP/?igshid=NGIzOGRhOTI=