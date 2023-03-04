Vh1 celebrates strong female singers with a specially curated playlist exclusively on Vh1 Boss Lady

The world is all set to celebrate International Women’s Day on the 8th of March and so is Vh1. India’s favourite pop music channel is gearing up to celebrate this day with their specially curated playlist, Vh1 Boss Lady. This playlist will feature some exceptionally talented female singers such as Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Camilla Cabello, Selena Gomez, and others who have dazzled the international music platform/rostrum with their talent. So, get ready for all the fun on the occasion of International Women’s Day with Vh1 Boss Lady, exclusively on Vh1, on 8th March, 12 PM, and 6 PM.

Let’s look at the different genres and artists that you can experience on Vh1 Boss Lady, this International Women’s Day!

Hip Hop

Get ready to witness the energetic rhythm of hip hop music with the leading ladies of the industry. American rapper Nicki Minaj, extremely gorgeous Cardi B, and the supremely talented rap goddess of India, Dee MC will all feature in the hip hop segment of Vh1 Boss Lady. Get ready to groove to their music throughout the day and make your Women’s Day special only with Vh1.

K-Pop

Keeping in mind the growing popularity of K-pop music, Vh1 is all set to bring the best of the same for its viewers. The K-pop section of Vh1 Boss Lady will include some energetic music by the three most popular K-pop female bands, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and (G)I-DLE. Just make sure to celebrate this day with your gal pals on your cozy comfortable couches as you listen to your favorites.

Legends

Talking about Vh1 Boss Lady, how can one forget about the legends of the industry? Artists like singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer, Beyoncé alongside Taylor Swift who is known for artistic reinventions, and Adele who is popular for her melodious voice will be featured in Vh1 Boss Lady. Well, don’t forget to brace yourselves as GOATs from the music world grace the playlist with their iconic music.

Pop

Vh1 is all decked up to celebrate the ladies from the pop genre who have entertained the world with the magic of their musical beats. Megastars such as Camilla Cabello, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus will all entertain you with some of their chart-topping hits. So be ready to shake it off to some great beats with your friends only with Vh1 Boss Lady.

Latinas

What is better than chilling in your room listening to some groovy music in Vh1’s exclusive playlist Vh1 Boss Lady? To celebrate this day, songs by the popular Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira, the leading vocalist from Spain, Rosalía, and the gorgeous American singer and actress Becky G will be on the playlist. Tune in to Vh1 and get the party started with all these great ladies and groove on their beats.

Tune into Vh1 on 8th March, 12 pm and 6 pm, and be a part of the musical conclave of Vh1 Boss Lady