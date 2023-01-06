Vh1 is celebrating the first month of 2023 with a mind-blowing line-up consisting of brand-new shows and playlists!

India 6th January 2023: India’s leading pop-culture channel, known for bringing internationally acclaimed shows & music to its viewers announces a brand-new programming line-up for the month of January 2023. Keeping in mind the audience’s demand for quality content, Vh1 is here with new shows and festival special programs for this month. The line-up will include some exclusive shows focusing on Vh1’s 18th birthday special and the fervor of India’s Republic Day. The special programming will begin in the very first week of January 2023.

Here are the shows and playlists that the viewers can enjoy throughout the month of January on Vh1 –

Till I Die

Keeping the celebration of its 18th birthday in mind, Vh1 is all set to take its viewers back in time with the greatest musical events that happened in the past 18 years. This feature will have the best music to ever be heard from 2005, up until right now. Along with this celebration of music, Vh1 will also run a special contest all throughout the duration of this feature. Tune into Vh1 from 1-18 January 2023 at 8 AM, 12 PM, & 8 PM to be a part of Vh1’s birthday bash.

Vh1 Celebrity Secret Stash

Want to know what your favorite artists listen to when they chill out, sleep, or maybe go through a heartbreak? Vh1 is here with a brand-new exclusive show Vh1 Celebrity Secret Stash, wherein your favorite artists will share their favorite playlists along with the reason they fell in love with the music. From 20th January 2023 onwards, the viewers of Vh1 can tune in for a peek into the music preferences of their music preferences.

Vh1 Festival Favourites

With the ongoing season of festivals & merriment, Vh1 has curated a fine playlist for its viewers that will feature all the festival staples. This playlist will bring in some super hit festival songs of all time, exclusively for the viewers of Vh1. This celebration will begin from 25th January 2023 onwards for the fans & followers of Vh1.

MTV Fan-Nation – Nicki Minaj

This international special is dedicated to Nicki Minaj and features Barbz – a girl gang full of devoted fans of Nicki Minaj. This special program will feature the journey of these girls who see Nicki as their idol and the way they have grown in these many years. Watch this program only on Vh1 on 25th January 2023, at 12 PM & 5 PM.

Vh1 Sound Nation – Hall of Fame

Sound Nation – Hall of Fame is an exceptional playlist curated by Vh1, wherein the channel will showcase the greatest Indian music videos of all time. This special programming will be played on the 18th birthday of the channel, which is celebrated along with the Republic Day of India. Tune in to Vh1 on the 26th of January 2023, at 12 PM & 5 PM, and get ready to celebrate with the GOATS of Indian music.