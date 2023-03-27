Viacom18 Consumer Products expands Roadies Koffeehouz franchise…

27 March 2023, National: Viacom18 Consumer Products, a part of India’s leading media and entertainment conglomerate, with Leapster Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of its first Roadies Koffeehouz in Surat, marking its flagship outlet in Gujarat. Located at International Business Centre in Surat, Roadies Koffeehouz promises to be the ultimate destination that brings together Roadies enthusiasts to unwind and relax, powered by specialty coffee and freshly prepared gourmet food. Renowned host and DJ Nikhil Chinapa, former Roadies personalities Sohail Singh Jhuti, Yukti Arora, and Abhimanyu, along with actors Devanshi Vyaas and Yuvraj Gadhvi of Colors Gujarati ‘Sorathni Mrs. Singham’ fame were present at the launch.

Spread over a sprawling area of 5000 sq ft, feet, Roadies Koffeehouz, Surat will offer fans and visitors an exceptional dining experience with great ambiance, beverage, and food which will be open 24/7. The outlet is designed with décor inspired by Roadies, including a striking neon bike. Roadies Koffeehouz offers an outdoor dining option, with an event space that makes it an ideal location for evening dates, hangouts, and corporate get-togethers. In the true Roadies spirit, it will host contests, performances, and engagement activations that recognize local talent, while giving a platform for Bikers, young artists, entertainers, rappers, dancers, and comedians.

The highlight of the franchise outlet is the beverage menu, which offers cold beverages in special cans sealed in front of customers. It will also offer a specialty coffee blend exclusively roasted for the franchise, featuring a Premium Arabica and a phenomenal naturally processed Robusta from the gorgeous hills of Coorg. Customized to the local preferences, the menu features specially curated multicuisine all-vegetarian options including plant-based protein dishes and non-onion and non-garlic options, all freshly prepared using gourmet ingredients by internationally trained chefs.

Speaking on the launch of the first outlet in Gujarat, Sachin Puntambekar, Business Head, Consumer Products, Viacom18, said, “The response for the Roadies Koffeehouz experiential franchise has been very encouraging, with all our current outlets gaining immense popularity across cities. Surat, with its incredible fanbase, was the next most inevitable destination for us. We will soon expand in Ahmedabad and Valsad, consolidating our leadership position in Gujarat, which is a key market for us. We look forward to launching around 20 outlets by the end of 2024.” Present at the launch, DJ Nikhil Chinapa, said, “Roadies is a country-wide cultural phenomenon and Roadies Koffeehouz is an experience that will keep fans connected in a brilliant, immersive way. With such an interesting ambiance and experience that brings alive the true Roadie spirit, I’m sure it will become a go-to destination for fans in Surat.” Actor Devanshi Vyaas added, “I was delighted to be a part of the launch of an iconic franchise like Roadies Koffehouz. I would definitely recommend that all fans in Surat must visit it for the ambiance, food, and décor.” Speaking on the launch, Yuvraj Gadhvi said, “This is the perfect place for everyone to enjoy some delectable food or some incredible coffee, or just to hang out with friends. Roadies Koffeehouz in Surat is set to be the premiere destination for youth, resonating with adventure and the quintessential Roadies vibe.” Sahil Baweja, CEO of Roadies Koffeehouz and Director of Leapster Restaurants said, “Our goal has been to capture the phenomenon that is Roadies and create a coffee and food offering that is unparalleled in its ambition for quality and taste. From our chefs to our servers, each team member has imbibed the spirit of Roadies, ensuring the flavors represent adventure and thrill and the in-store experience is as entertaining, memorable, and comforting. Our coffee program is led by top coffee roasters and food is made with bespoke ovens and grills ensuring no compromises on quality, speed, and experience.” Ankit Gupta, Director at Roadies Koffeehouz/ Leapster Restaurants said, “Punjab was a great start for us- with our rapid expansion to 6 operational and 4 under construction Roadies Koffeehouz outlets. We will continue our focus on profitable unit economics across Surat and hope to ride the Roadies wave across Gujarat. Sanjay Shingala, Franchise Partner for Surat said, “I am very excited to be the first franchisee of Roadies Koffeehouz in Gujarat. The teams at Viacom18 Consumer Products and Leapster Restaurants have created a high-energy outlet which is the first of its kind in Surat. We already have an overwhelming response and hope to make this the perfect destination for the youth and families.”

With the launch of Roadies Koffeehouz in Gujarat, Viacom18 Consumer Products aims to rapidly expand in the experiential space and engage with viewers in unique ways.