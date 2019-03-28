Vidyut Jamwal plays Dandiya with Divyanka Tripathi on StarPlus’ The Voice

StarPlus’ The Voice is enthralling the audience with mesmerizing performances by the contestants and the amazing rapport shared by the star-studded coaches. The show has been graced by numerous Bollywood celebrities. This time around, it will be Bollywood’s heartthrob Vidyut Jamwal who will be seen on the show. He will show not only show off his martial arts skills but also his Dandiya!

Vidyut Jamwal took everyone’s breath away with his aerial act entry. If that was not enough, he even captivated everyone with his martial arts performance. He did something different on the show by playing dandiya with the show’s gorgeous host Divyanka Tripathi and the most loved comedian Sanket Bhosle. He entertained the coaches and audience of the show with his impeccable performances. Coach Kanika Kapoor even went on to call Vidyut Jamwal “The hottest and fittest actor of India”.

Vidyut Jamwal is all set to make the viewers go weak in their knees with his presence on StarPlus’ The Voice. The coaches of the show are leaving no stone unturned to groom and nurture their contestants to become the best version of themselves.