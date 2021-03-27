Vijay Varma portrays the role of Sajan Kundu in OK Computer, releasing 26th March for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium

If the 3 Laws of Robotics prevent any AI from harming a human being, then what made a self-driving car run over a man in the quaint streets of North Goa? Well, bhavishya mein aapka swagat hai! Disney+ Hotstar VIP welcomes you to the year 2031 with Hotstar Specials OK Computer – India’s first sci-fi comedy. A series that gives you a sneak peek into the near future, a future that has arrived faster than anyone could imagine, and a future in which there are no legal or moral precedents for crimes committed by A.I for justice systems to follow, and the question of who to blame persists! As the case progresses, and cybercrime detective, Saajan Kundu (Vijay Varma) – one who has an unflappable prejudice against robots clashes with the feisty Laxmi (Radhika Apte) a tech-positive, empathetic, resourceful representative of ‘People for the Ethical Treatment of Every Robot (PETER)’ to solve this murder mystery, one can only expect the unimaginable to happen.

Actor Jackie Shroff portrays the character of Pushpak, an anti-technology cult leader, and is seen in a completely brazen natural version – bearing no inhibitions or clothes. Actor Vijay Varma shares the screen space with him for the most part and shares his experience working with Jackie.

When asked about his shooting experience with Jackie Shroff, Actor Vijay Varma said, “There is something about Jackie sir and his energy, as soon as he arrives, everyone is very comfortable. His style and swag are inimitable and I was really excited to be working with one of my 90s film heroes. However, I was getting the Jackie experience in an entirely new space. I knew, when I read the script, what I was in for when shooting the scenes where he is in his ‘all-natural state’ in front of us. But honestly, the vibe that he brings to his performance makes you think of nothing else. He was Pushpak through and through between action and cut and being easy in his own skin was a big part of Pushpak’s aura. So the question of even a remote sign of discomfort never ever existed.”

Helmed by the makers of cult films such as Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, OK Computer is an unconventional series written and produced by Anand Gandhi, Pooja Shetty, and Neil Pagedar. Starring Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, and Jackie Shroff; this futuristic series will make you question if AI helps or hinders? The series explores themes inspired by current realities and is brimming with wry humour. OK Computer features bots like Maushi BOT, Welcome BOT amongst others which are designed specifically to cater to Indian sensibilities, and also the Shudh-Hindi that makes a grand come-back in the series. The series also features an imminent cast including Rasika Dugal, Vibha Chibber, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Kani Kusruti among others. With social commentary hidden between layers of comedy, a mockumentary style of narration, and visually striking imagery, OK Computer is nothing like any series you have seen before. The future is indeed Ajeeb! All 6 episodes of the series release on 26th March, 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

