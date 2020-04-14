VMate Corona Anthem, which encourages all in fight against pandemic, sees participation from Sapna Chaudhary among others

The VMate Corona Anthem, launched by the trending short video platform last week, has surged the popularity chart within a short span of time. Along with millions of video creators, celebrities too have joined the bandwagon, shaking a leg on the anthem and spreading the right message in the prevailing lockdown scenario triggered by Covid-19 or Coronavirus pandemic. The latest to perform on the foot-tapping number is Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Chaudhary, who is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry.

Sapna Chaudhary, who has appeared in the 11th edition of popular television reality show Bigg Boss and Bollywood films such as ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’ and ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, has performed on the VMate Corona Anthem and shared a video of the same on the app. Sapna also took to her official Instagram and Facebook profiles to share the VMate Corona Anthem. The video was posted as part of the Day 17 of the ongoing #21DaysChallenge on the platform, which was launched by VMate to keep users creatively engaged at their homes during the countrywide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation on March 24. Under the hashtag challenge, the platform offers a fresh challenge to its users each day and the best video are awarded and showcased on a dedicated H5 in-app page on the app. The videos of Sapna and others on the VMate Corona Anthem can be seen through http://s.vmate.com/eqmlVeqveb.

Notably, Sapna was also a part of #VMateAsliHolibaaz campaign, organised earlier this year on the occasion of Holi. As part of the campaign, Sapna had performed in a music video.

Apart from Sapna, popular YouTuber Kanishka too grooved on the VMate Corona Anthem and shared the video on her channel ‘Kanishka Talent Hub’, which has a following of more than 1.5 million. She has also talked about the #21DaysChallenge in her video and explained how it was helping millions spend the lockdown in a fun-filled manner with their families at homes.

The VMate Corona Anthem conveys the message that India would emerge the winner in the ongoing war against the global pandemic. It urges people to wash their hands repeatedly, wear masks and adhere to ‘Namaste’ greeting, thereby advocating social distancing. The lyrics of the anthem, ‘India ki jeet, Corona ki haar, Go Corona, Corona Go Go…India se tu ab door ho’, roughly translates to ‘India will triumph and Corona will lose in the war against the pandemic’.

It has been composed and sung by Advait Nemlekar, who has worked in popular Bollywood films like ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ and some blockbuster Gujarati movies, including ‘Gujjubhai the Great’. His latest association was with ‘Special Ops’ series that starred critically acclaimed actors Kay Kay Menon and Vinay Pathak.

Short video app VMate, which recently appeared among the 10 most downloaded social media apps globally, has been at the forefront of the ongoing war against the pandemic. Among its several initiatives, the app roped in reputed doctors to cater authentic information to users about the pandemic. Following it, the app launched a dedicated profile named ‘Myth Buster’ that carried information verified from the World Health Organization (WHO). The profile busts all myths and answers all frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the dreaded virus outbreak.