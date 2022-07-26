Voot Select announces its upcoming comedy of errors ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ – Trailer out now!

India, 26th July 2022 : Voot Select is all set to take the entertainment quotient a notch higher with a unique, bone-tickling family comedy titled, ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes ’ (TGWOM). Starring the hugely popular OTT stars Abhishek Banerjee and Barkha Singh in the lead, the much-anticipated show is slated to release on 4th August, exclusively on Voot Select ; and the audience is invited to join the baraat and get a sneak peek into the crazy antics of this one-of-a-kind couple, Munnes and Mahi, with the unveiling of the show trailer today!

Presented by Jio Studios, created by talented Bollywood director, Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Sunil Subramani, Produced by ThinkInk Picturez, TGWOM is a series of misadventures triggering a laugh riot, depicting the unbelievable journey leading to Munnes’ great wedding or should we say weddings, all the while capturing the hysterical escapades of this ‘not-so-eligible-bachelor-in- town’ and his unique Yadav clan.

The ten-episode series is based on the simple premise of Munnes’ innocent pursuit to find his happily ever after. He falls in love with the stunning ‘sarv gunn sampurn’ Mahi and cannot believe his luck when she makes the first move. Just when the show starts resembling a mushy romantic classic and everything seems to be in place, a pandit’s prophecy adds a whole new horror twist to this love story. From here follows a roller coaster ride of trial and errors, with a fine blend of a slice of life tale as Munnes, Mahi and the quirky Yadav family embark on a mission to find a wife for Munnes!

Talking about the series lead actor Abhishek Banerjee mentioned, “While OTT offers an excellent platform to experiment, a show like this and a character so unique are truly rare. I was eager to do a comedy and remember laughing uncontrollably during the script narration and instantly knew I was going to be a part of this show. The simple slice-of-life premise, coupled with raw humour makes The Great Weddings of Munnes an entertaining watch. This is my first show with Raaj and I’m truly impressed with his clarity of thought and ability to draw out the best from every artist. I am super excited to see the audience’s reaction to our trailer. It’s out now exclusively on Voot Select, please watch it and shower your love.”

Echoing his thoughts, the leading lady of the show, Barkha Singh, shared, “The Great Weddings of Munnes is complete madness! We couldn’t stop laughing even while filming. Every situation and every character have been so beautifully sketched out, that you can’t help but feel connected with their predicament. It is endearing and yet extremely hilarious. From getting those comic timings right to bringing alive those funny yet complex situations were a masterclass in the comedy genre. We can’t wait to have the audience experience and enjoy this crazy journey of Munnes and Mahi. I am excited also because I tried a new look which is different from what I generally do. The trailer is out now exclusively on Voot Select!”

Creator Raaj Shaandilyaa shared his thoughts on the show and said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better show to debut with, in the OTT universe. In the midst of numerous crime and thriller shows, in my first collaboration with Jio Studios, we were keen to create a memorable comic series for the family mounted on a Bollywood like scale. That seamless connect reflects in the final product, where the chemistry and comic timing of every character is just unbelievable. I am so grateful to my cast and crew for bringing alive our vision so well! I am very excited to share this journey- our labour of love – with the audience. The trailer is out now, exclusively on Voot Select, where the show premieres soon on 4th August! Watch this wholesome family entertainer with your entire family.”

Director Sunil Subramani said, “I’m ecstatic about my first series The Great Weddings of Munnes, truly a dream debut. I am grateful to Raaj and Jio Studios for entrusting me with this show and we promise the audience a non-stop laugh riot. I couldn’t have asked for a more talented cast of Abhishek, Barkha and all the artists. Can’t wait for the series to launch, now it’s over to the audience.”

Watch the trailer of ‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ here: https://we.tl/t-xifwaH8f81

‘The Great Weddings of Munnes’ will premiere exclusively on Voot Select on 4th August!