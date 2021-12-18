Voot Select drops ‘Humble Politiciann Nograj’ teaser…Watch it NOW!

Chennai: Who doesn’t love a hearty satirical comedy? Voot Select dropped the teaser for its upcoming offering Kannada comedy show “Humble Politiciann Nograj” on the platform today. Premiering on Voot Select on January 6, the 10-episodic series, will see Danish Sait reprise his role as the narcissistic and self-serving civil servant. Directed by Saad Khan, the series also stars Prakash Belawadi, Vinay Chendoor, and Disha Madan in pivotal roles.

Humble Politiciann Nograj aims to serve its audience with its quirky characteristics as the show takes on ‘resort politics’. Nograj is a chauvinistic, naughty, yet street-smart politician who is on a mission to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka. It promises to be a refreshing take on a hard-hitting topic that normally borders on the serious.

The series will trace Nograj’s [Danish Sait] journey as a corrupt and funny civil servant which promises to be a roller coaster through a satirical take on existing political and societal vices like corruption, greed, hunger for power and rivalries.

Watch Voot Select’s latest offering, Humble Politiciann Nograj’s teaser here: https://we.tl/t-THK8ivIvE8

Stuffed with funny punchlines and comedy, this is not a show anyone will want to miss. Watch the show from 6th January, 2021 onwards only on Voot Select