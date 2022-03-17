Voot Select is back with the second season of its acclaimed show Apharan – Sabka Katega Dobara

National, 17th March 2022: With its exceptional content and diverse library of shows across genres, Voot Select has undeniably proven itself to be one of the fastest-growing OTT platforms in India. Adding another show to its glorious repertoire, it brings the second season of one of the most highly anticipated shows Apharan 2. Taking the action-thriller quotient to a new height, Apharan2 – Sabka Katega Dobara is in collaboration with Ekta R Kapoor & Jio Studios and boasts of a stellar star cast comprising of Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Saanand Verma and Sukhmani Sadana along with legendary actor Jeetendra Kapoor. Spanning across 11 episodes, the show premieres on Friday 18th March, 2022 only on Voot Select.

With a spine-chilling story by Siddharth Sengupta, Umesh Padalkar & Anahata Menon, directed by Santosh Singh, Apharan2 promises to be a power-packed entertainer with foot-tapping retro music, coupled with suspense and drama that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Set against the backdrop of India and Serbia, the bold and daring cop Rudra (played by Arunoday Singh), is back with another riveting tale of kidnapping, packed with unexpected twists and turns. India’s most celebrated cop once again, sets out on a dreadful journey to kidnap an intelligent criminal Bikram Bahadur Shah who wants to eliminate India from the world map. While the first season of the show succeeded in giving viewers a nail-biting experience, the much-awaited sequel promises to be no different and will take them on a joyride of a myriad of emotions. From intense drama, love and passion to comedy, obsession and separation, the show has it all. The trailer has already piqued the interest of millions, who are waiting with bated breath to know what’s in store this season.

Ferzad Palia, Head, SVOD and International Business at Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “Apharan is a cult series that was a runaway success. We couldn’t be happier than to bring the second edition exclusively to Voot Select members and play home to this popular franchise. Apharan Season 2 marks the start of a heavy line up of top quality Originals with probably the most robust slate that India will witness in 2022.” Speaking about the show, Ekta R Kapoor shared, “This is my first collaboration with Jio Studios and Voot Select and I am thrilled to associate with them for an unconventional show like Apharan. After the overwhelming response received from the audience for the first season, it only made sense for us to take them by surprise with Season 2 by steering away from the mainstream action-thriller genre. With never-seen-before plot twists, the sequel is sure to make many jaws drop. Be ready – Kyunki Sabka Katega Dobara!” Actor Arunoday Singh further added, “The Apharan 2 trailer has risen viewers’ curiosity for the sequel, but the wait is not too long now. Playing the character of Rudra Srivastava has been an unforgettable experience for me. The entire cast has kept every minute detail in mind while getting into the skin of our respective characters. We embodied their physical as well as emotional traits. All I can say is that it will leave you at the edge of your seat. Hoping that you guys like it.”

Marking the launch of the show in a grand manner, the recently held special screening saw some of the biggest names from the industry gracing the event. The star-studded affair was attended by the Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor along with the entire cast of the show.

So, get ready as ‘Apharan 2 – Sabka Katega Dobara’ premieres March 18th, 2022, exclusively on Voot Select.