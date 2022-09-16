Voot wins big at Talent Track Awards; takes home OTT Platform of the Year

National, 16th September 2022: Voot continues to win over hearts and minds with its strong storytelling and content strategy. Building itself as a one-stop destination for wholesome binge worthy experieces, Voot has bagged the ‘OTT Platform of the Year’ title at the 6th edition of the Annual Talentrack Awards.

Betting on its unique formats and innovations and by bringing forward stories and content that tap into white spaces, Voot’s Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 also grabbed attention with Karan Johar winning the ‘Digital Sensation of the Year’ title. Additionally, Ronit Roy was awarded the ‘Best Actor – Male (Critic)’ for the original series Candy. In the regional category, Danish Sait took home the ‘Best Actor – Male (Regional)’ award for his for performance in Kannada satirical comedy drama web-series Humble Politican Nograj.

Established in 2017, the Talentrack Awards recognize and felicitate individuals and brands that have delivered outstanding films, web-series, and performances in the digital-content ecosystem.