VYRL haryanvi presents ‘dole laadle’ by multi-talented superstar gulzaar chhaniwala

VYRL Haryanvi releases GulzaarChhaniwalalatest song ‘Dole Laadle’ on their official You Tube channel. The captivating song is sung, composed, and written by the multi- talented, superstar GulzaarChhaniwalahimself, in his inimitable style!

‘Dole Laadle’has catchy lyrics with a hip-hop flavor that is powered with an action-packed video. This song depicts how one doesn’t just need physical strength to fight but courage! Directed by Gulzaar Chhaniwala himself the music video portrays a story of a timid person who’s been confronted by some bullies who are trying to take him for a ride. However, the story culminates with the victory of the overtly small but courageous man.

“Dole Laadle is a song to motivate people to be courageous irrespective of their physical strength. The song has some fun lyrics with an entertaining music video. I had an amazing time working on Dole Laadle and I hope it finds a special place everyone’s hearts. It been a fun experience working with the team of VYRL Haryanvi and l look forward in doing many more projects with them.”

Hailing from a lesser known town like Bhiwani, Haryana, Gulzaar Channiwala has taken the Haryanvi music industry by a storm and is currently one of the most popular Haryanvi superstars. He is best known for his popular songs Filter Shot, Desi Bill Gates, Kasoote, Middle Class, Dada Pota and the latest one Chain sone Ki to name a few. His recent ‘Dole Ladle’ is his first song with VYRL Haryanvi, and it promises to be another superhit.