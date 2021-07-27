VYRL Haryanvi’s makes a smashing entry with their first Haryanvi song, Zikr Tera with Sumit Goswami, starring Chetna Pande



27th July 2021, Mumbai: The king of romance, Sumit Goswami and VYRL Haryanvi present, ‘Zikr Tera’, a song written, composed and sung by the eminent singer himself. The song has a beautiful melodic flow with an overwhelming surge of affection that takes hold right from the first note. The music video of this young and vibrant song stars actor and model Chetna Pande, alongside Sumit Goswami.

Regional music has grown manifold in the recent years. Haryanvi music industry is at the forefront of this growth and has seen this success on the back of superstars from the region. Sumit Goswami, the heart and soul of this song, has created this melodious romantic hit after the grand success of his recent hits like ‘Feelings (500+ million Views) and ‘Yaar ki Shaadi (200+ million Views)’.

Zikr Tera is a romantic song that depicts the undying, eternal spirit of love that portrays the struggle of someone in a relationship that has touched rock bottom. Shot in the view of the mountains by the ace director Deepesh Goyal, this soulful music video showcases the unwavering flame of love and the hidden challenges of a seemingly perfect life.

The captivating story of Zikr Tera with a tragic twist, in the end, will take the audience on a romantic voyage enjoying every single moment of the melody.

"Zikr Tera is based on the ideology of never-ending love, and the music video is beautifully shot by Deepesh Goyal and it was super fun shooting with Chetna Pande for it. I am super excited on the release of this song which is my first collaboration with VYRL Haryanvi. I can certainly say that collaborating with them has added artistic experience and joy to my creation like never before. I believe their entry is going to add further value in the Haryanvi music market".