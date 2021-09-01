Waluscha De Sousa shares the news that we all have been waiting for ! Season 2 of the much awaited CRACKDOWN is confirmed and will premier in 2022

Garima Kalra of Crackdown had become a nationwide sensation. From her acting chops to the high intensity and power-loaded action sequences, Waluscha De Sousa gave her all to the feisty character of Garima Kalra. The efforts surely paid off as Crackdown was declared a major success in the OTT world in 2020, so much so that the makers have now announced that there will indeed be a Season 2 which will be aired in 2022.

The much-awaited announcement has taken the web world into a total frenzy. The impressive and fast paced web series had received accolades from the audiences as well as the critics and was hailed as one of the most-watched shows of the year. The show demanded heavy-duty action sequences from the 37-year old actresses , that frequently involved injuries and hours of grueling training sessions in the peak of lockdown, however, nothing deterred her and the result is for all to watch onscreen as she nailed it in her debut OTT performance. When the show ended, there was much chatter as fans across the globe were asking for a season 2 but no official announcement had been made, that is until now when Waluscha posted on her Instagram that the preps have begun and season 2 will release in 2022.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Crackdown season 2 also stars Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan among others.