Watch The Best of Sci Fi movies on Lionsgate Play this Science Fiction Day

India, 31st December 2022: Technology has been majorly impacted by science. Multiple fields including communication, home entertainment, space travel, and transportation are improved because of the amazing ideas presented in the science fiction genre. Isaac Asimov, an American author, and Boston University professor of biochemistry was born on 2nd January 1920. The day is celebrated to commemorate the date of his birth. Isaac was best known for his works of science fiction and his popular science books. This Science Fiction Day, Lionsgate takes you through some of the best sci fi movies that one can binge watch.

• Cube Directed by Vincenzo Natali, Cube is about a group of strangers who awaken to find themselves placed in a giant cube. Some cubes are booby trapped, and others are safe. Everyone brings a unique perspective and talent to the party, and they all must work together to escape the Cube. To find out if they are able to get the cubes or no, watch the movie on Lionsgate Play

• Tides is a 2021 English-language German-Swiss science fiction thriller film directed and written by Tim Fehlbaum. The film stars Nora Arnezeder, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Joel Basman. In the not too-distant future: after a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity on Earth, Blake, an elite astronaut from Space Colony Kepler-209, must make a decision that will seal the fate of the people on both planets. Watch this scientific thriller to know more

• Dune Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and having an IMDB rating of 8.2 watch this adventure to know who can conquer their fear

• Dimension 404 Directed by Dave Boyle, Dimension 404 is a science fiction anthology that explores the wonders – and terrors – of our digital age. From outrageous horror comedy to mind-bending action adventure, each episode tells a weird and wild sci-fi tale where the twist ending…is just the beginning. The series has received IMDB ranking of 6.8

• VICE VICE is about where anything goes and the customers can play out their wildest fantasies with artificial inhabitants who look, think, and feel like humans. When an artificial becomes self-aware and escapes, she finds herself caught in the crossfire between Julian’s mercenaries and a cop who is hell-bent on shutting down Vice and stopping the violence once and for all. Directed by Brian A Miller the movie stars Bruce Wills and Thomas Jane in the lead.

• Pandorum It is a 2009 British-German science fiction horror film, with elements of Lovecraftian horror and survival adventure. The film was directed by Christian Alvart. The plot is about two crew members of a spaceship who wake up from hypersleep to discover that all their colleagues are missing. Despite this, it appears that they are not alone. Watch the movie to find out more

• Divergent Directed by Neil Burger, the movie is about Tris Prior (Shailene Woodley) who lives in a futuristic world in which society is divided into five factions. As each person enters adulthood, he or she must choose a faction and commit to it for life. Tris chooses Dauntless — those who pursue bravery above all else. However, her initiation leads to the discovery that she is a Divergent and will never be able to fit into just one faction. Warned that she must conceal her status, find out if Tris uncovers a looming war which threatens everyone she loves

• Kin Eli and Jimmy Solinski struggle to save themselves from criminals seeking vengeance, federal officials, and soldiers from another world. The movie is directed by Josh Baker and Jonathan Baker. Watch to find out more

