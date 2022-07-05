WATCHO App becomes the latest destination for daily K-Dramas

Welcome 2 Life’ becomes the first K-Drama web series released on the platform

New Delhi, July 2022: WATCHO, one of India’s fastest growing OTT platforms and known for providing viewers with new and interesting content, today announced to host 34 Korean Web-Series dubbed in Hindi on the platform.

With the motto of ‘#RozanaKDrama” WATCHO will release 3 hours of Korean content every day from its exhaustive Korean content library. The shows – ranging from drama, action, and romance to sci-fi – promise to keep its millennial viewers entertained and hooked. With this, WATCHO is one step closer in democratizing international content for mass Indian audiences by offering Korean shows dubbed in Hindi. A total of 650+ hours of Korean content will be released sequentially, with new episodes being streamed on the platform every day.

The exciting line-up of shows spans various genres —romance, corporate conspiracies, family drama, fantasy, adventure, and sci-fi amongst others. The first in the line-up is ‘Welcome 2 Life’, – a fantasy drama that tells the story of a selfish lawyer who helps people who want to take advantage of the law. One day, he has a mysterious car accident and is drawn into a parallel world.

In addition to these, the line-up also features some of the leading dramas like 1% of something, Extraordinary You, Kairos , and Flower of Evil among others.

Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd., commented on the launch, “Korean content has, of late, made significant inroads into India’s mainstream popular culture. And, as the WATCHO base expands, it also becomes imperative that we cater to this growing customer demand. We are thrilled to bring Hindi dubbed Korean content to our audience, helping reach audiences in Tier II and Tier III markets as well.”

Bringing in a unique assortment of snackable content cutting across all genres, WATCHO offers many original shows including web series like The Morning Show, Happy, Bauchare-E-Ishq, Happy, Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur, Papa Ka Scooter, Aghaat, Cheaters – The Vacation, Sarhad, Mystery Dad, JaalSaazi, Dark Destinations, It’s My Pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Chhoriyan, and Rakhta Chandana along with also having original influencer shows like Look I Can Cook and Bikhare hain Alfaaz. It also has a unique UGC platform called Swag where users can create their original videos and discover their talent. Available across screens (Android & iOS devices, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick) and at www.WATCHO.com, WATCHO presently provides over 35 plus original shows, 300 plus exclusive plays, and 100 plus live channels in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.