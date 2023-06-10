WATCHO Exclusives presents “JOINT ACCOUNT”- a story exceeding the boundaries of love and relationships

10th June 2023: Watcho, one of India’s fastest-growing OTT platforms, is thrilled to announce the premiere of its exclusive web series “Joint Account”, a story exceeding the boundaries of love and relationships that will leave its viewers astounded. The thought-provoking narrative and exceptional storyline will keep the viewers hooked and glued to their screens. “Joint Account” is directed & produced by AashishVishwakarma and Samar Goyal with One Take Ok Productions.

The series “Joint Account” follows the relentless journey of an intrepid journalist – Aditya – with an unwavering passion for unearthing captivating stories. When he discovers evidence of an un-exposed and sensational racket, Aditya becomes entangled in a web of secrecy. A covert team operates in the shadows, discreetly orchestrating the continuation of this scandalous operation within the town. The web series takes the audience through a compelling blend of drama, suspense, and emotional depth as the journalist further dives into the investigation. The show promises to engage viewers while raising questions about love, intimacy, and the boundaries of relationships.

The web series boasts of an exceptional star-cast that breathes life into the complex characters. The series features the talents of Dayashankar Pandey, RrahulSudhir, Hardika Joshi, KritikaKansara, PritamPyare, PrachiSurna, Anmol Sharma, Simmi Dixit, ManiniDurge, NiteshVashinath, Shiv Kumar, RuchiKaushal, Sunil Shakya, Maya, and Seema Singh. Their stellar performances and remarkable chemistry ensure a riveting viewing experience.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV& WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd. said, “Watcho has always been successful at bringing something new to the table that keeps the viewers yearning for more, ‘Joint Account’ is no exception to the commendable pieces that Watcho presents. This gripping crime thriller is brimming with twists and turns and brings the dark and untold secret of society, challenging conventional norms. Watcho continues to redefine the digital entertainment landscape and keeps bringing the best-in-class content to its viewers.”

Launched in 2019, Watcho Exclusives offer many original shows, including web series like Manghadant, Avaidh, Explosive, Aarop, Wajah, The Morning Show, Bauchaar-E-Ishq, Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur, PapaKa Scooter among others. That’s not all, Watcho also offers Korean Drama and various other international shows. Last year Watcho forayed into the OTT aggregation business with its signature Rs. 253 per month plan. Featuring 11 popular OTT apps, it is fast becoming the go-to destination for an all-in-one OTT subscription. Watcho also features a unique platform for user-generated content called Swag where people can create their own content and discover their potential. Watcho can be accessed on a variety of devices (including Fire TV Stick, Dish SMRT, Android, and iOS cellphones, and D2H Magic devices) or online at www.WATCHO.com