Web series Detective Boomrah trailer released promises to be a thrilling experience

The trailer of the upcoming thriller web series Detective Boomrah was released on Tuesday by Saints Art. The series would comprise of different cases, with the first case being ‘The Missing Man’, which will be out on January 21, 2022. Detective Boomrah comes just months after storyteller-turned-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai made his acting and directorial debut with Chaipatti. In this series, Sudhanshu would be seen playing the titular role while the role of his popular partner Sam would be played by actor Raghav Jhingran. The trailer can be watched on the official YouTube channel of Kahanikaar Sudhanshu Rai.

The other actors include the Chaipatti cast – Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya and Priyanka Sarkar – along with Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, Manisha Sharma and Garima Rai in other key roles. As per the trailer, the first case of the series is about a man who jumped from the terrace of a heritage hotel but vanished in thin air. After other sleuths fail to find his whereabouts, Detective Boomrah and his partner Sam begin their chase to unravel the mystery.

“Detective Boomrah is a character that I created years back and has ever since been loved by my audience. Unlike other iconic detective characters, he is not bound by geographical, celestial or reality constraints, rather he sees beyond what others even fail to notice. The content and concept is not something seen on Indian screens before. We are confident of meeting the expectations of audience and fans with the efforts that we have put in,” said actor-director Sudhanshu Rai.

Puneet Sharma, Director at Saints Art, which has produced the series, added, “Detective Boomrah as a fictional character fills the gap of contemporary detectives in literary or motion arts. Almost all the characters we see are classical, made to fit into the contemporary, but it is for the first time that the audience would get acquainted with a detective that is modern and a kind of content that is extremely intriguing and entertaining at the same time.”

Both Sudhanshu and Puneet have penned the story while Anant Rai is the Co-Director and Creative Producer of the series. The Director of Photography is by Vipin Singh and Detective Boomrah has been edited by Sahib Aneja. It has a captivating background score designed by Lazer X and additional music by Nikhil Patwardhan.