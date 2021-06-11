Who dare steal SHO Karishma Singh’s bike? Find out in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

Sony SAB has kept viewers entertained with its light-hearted value-driven show, Maddam Sir, featuring Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor as Haseena and Karishma. As the show returns with fresh episodes, viewers are set to witness dramatic new twists and turns. With SHO Haseena Mallik (Gulki Joshi) and Sub Inspector Karishma Singh (Yukti Kapoor) temporarily parting ways to run their respective Police Thanas, Karishma Singh now faces a unique challenge ahead as her motorbike is stolen.

As Sub Inspector Karishma Singh begins her new journey at Gomti Nagar Police station, she is completely aware that this will not be easy as it is entirely dominated by men. This new shift promises to bring additional challenges to Karishma’s life as her new colleagues have not taken this new development positively. Unhappy with Karishma’s arrival, Constable Champak steals her motorbike to not let her settle well. This new theft case leads to negative publicity amongst the media as the theft occurs during Karishma’s early days as the new in-charge of the thana. Things get exciting for the audience as SHO Haseena Mallik and Sub Inspector Karishma Singh reunite to investigate the case.

Will SHO Haseena Mallik and Sub Inspector Karishma Singh be able to get hold of the culprit? Will they ever find out that Constable Champak stole the motorbike?

Yukti Kapoor, essaying the role of Sub Inspector Karishma Singh said, “Shooting on the sets of Maddam Sir is a delight. The script is always so beautifully written and motivates me to perform better. This is a very intense time for Karishma as she is posted to a new thana wherein in a few days, her motorbike gets stolen. The viewers are in for a treat as Haseena and Karishma get together to solve the case and teach a lesson to the thief.”

