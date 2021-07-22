Who will Sakhi choose as her Guru on Guru Purnima?

Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya is winning the hearts of the audience with its appealing and engaging storyline that has made the viewers term in as the best show on television. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a dramatic incident in the life of Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan) as his daughter Sakhi (Chinmayee Salvi) reveals ger Guru.

As the story progresses, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, the Wagle family pay their respects to Sai Baba. At the same time, Rajesh tries to teach the important virtues to his children about the significance of Guru Purnima. As Rajesh speaks and explains his kids about why we respect a Guru in our lives, Sakhi discloses that she does not consider Rajesh as her guru, instead considers Vivaan (Namit Shah) as her Guru as he has always stood by her and taught her the rights and wrongs in her life.

A little surprised, Rajesh starts getting a series of hiccups attacks after listening to it. Things get more difficult for Rajesh as his hiccups continue when he goes to office, and his company loses a crucial project because of it. On one hand, where Rajesh was not able to cope up with the fact that his daughter considers her friend as Guru instead of her father, Sakhi also mentions that she plans on expressing her gratitude to Vivaan by touching his feet on Guru Purnima. Rajesh panicsand announces that whoever helps him cure the hiccups, he will consider the person his Guru for a lifetime. Rajesh’s friend, Dakshesh (Deepak Pareek) turns the world upside-down to find a cure for him, while Rajesh is stuck in a fix.

How will Rajesh’s hiccups come to an end? Will Dakshesh be able to help Rajesh with a cure?

Sumeet Raghavan who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “Guru Purnima is a special day as we get a chance to thank our teachers, the people who taught us various things in our life. I am glad to be celebrating Guru Purnima this year on-screen as well. The upcoming track will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Rajesh tries to teach his daughter, Sakhi, the importance of Guru Purnima which will in turn help her change her opinion of her father that she had in mind. It is rare to see such heart-warming moments on-screen, I am sure the audience will enjoy watching the episode.”

Chinmayee Salvi who plays the role of Sakhi Wagle, said,”This Guru Purnima, I would like to thank all those who have helped me grow in life, especially my father as I believe every daughter considers her father to be her first teacher and hero. In the upcoming episode, on Guru Purnima, Sakhi happens to choose Vivaan as her Guru and guide. On hearing the decision, Rajesh feels hurt and offended. Further, this track will showcase to the viewers the importance of a Guru in one’s life and much more. Stay tuned and keep showering your love and appreciation on us.”