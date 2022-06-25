With 200 entries, the ‘UBON Music Festival Contest’ receives a large turnout

New Delhi, June 2022: India’s leading gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, recently created a buzz with its unique contest—UBON Music Festival—for music lovers and music creators on the occasion of World Music Day.

In an endeavour to explore hidden talent, the 15-day long contest gave a shout out to all the talent that showed up. The contests’ goal was to provide participants with a platform and an opportunity to showcase their talent in the world of music.

Music is the only language that everyone on our planet can speak. Music has the power to transform the emotions and feelings of people within no time. Keeping this in mind, the #ubonmusicfestival accepted contest submissions from June 5th to June 21st, 2022.

This contest had very simple rules: one had to create music in their own way, whether with an instrument or with any other object, make a reel of it and post it on their Instagram. They were required to use hashtags such as #ubonmusicfestival and #borntobefree, as well as tag and follow the UBON official page. With the submission of all the entries, five lucky winners will get a chance to record their song in a studio, and one winner will get a chance to feature in their music video. These 15 days can prove to be a game changer for the talented.

Giving insights on the concept behind the UBON Music Festival, Mr. Mandeep Arora, MD & Co-Founder, UBON said that, “UBON always celebrates the versatility of music. Music can lessen the stress, pain, struggle, distraction and bring positivity and calmness in our daily life. To make this world music day even more special for our consumers, we decided to run the #ubonmusicfestival in order to recognize the hidden talent around us. We are all connected through music, and we believe there is always a unique, fun, and interesting way to engage with the audience.

It is noteworthy to mention that 200 entries have come along, and the Instagram page of UBON boasts of 300 reels.