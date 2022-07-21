With judges Mahesh Kale & Avdhoot Gupte Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 5 to have a Grand Premier on 24th July Sunday at 7.00pm

Mumbai, July 2022: “The only fact is music…” Marathi music is similar to Marathi literature, as it holds a tradition over thousands of years ago. Marathi music has a string which connects different communities, forges and evolves with a unique identity. Whether it is classical music or modern music, Marathi pop music, film music, folk music or devotional songs, audience has loved them or has always cherished them in their hearts. Colors Marathi is back with its most popular and awaited musical show with its 5th season Sur Nava Dhyas Nava – Parva Ganyache Marathi Banyache. The biggest attraction of this season will be to see contestants performing only Marathi songs. So, let’s join this musical ride Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 5 Grand Premier on 24th July at 7.00pm. And regular episodes every Saturday and Sunday 9.30 pm only on Colors Marathi. Produced by Ekvira Productions, Powered by Punyache Mahabringraj Tel & Vicco Turmeric. Special Partner Chandukaka Saraf & Sons, Anuroop Wiwah Sanstha, Todkar Sanjeevani Nisargupchar Kendra & Kesari tours. The upcoming season of the show will be judged by Mahesh Kale & Avdhoot Gupte and anchored by Spruha Joshi.

Ever since the announcement of the new season of Sur Nava Dhyas Nava, the audience have been curious as the Surveers will perform only Marathi songs. After the episode of City Audition aired last week, the audience is waiting with all bated breath on the names of selected contestants.

Speaking on the latest season, Aniket Joshi, Business Head, Colors Marathi said, “Music is an integral part of our Marathi culture. We at Colors Marathi are very proud to present the fifth season of the most popular singing reality show. Weekends are sorted for our audiences as they will witness the best in Marathi music. We are happy to have on board music maestro such as Mahesh Kale & Avdhoot Gupte. We are extremely excited to start this journey and hope to find out a gem of a singer amongst this surveers”. Speaking on the new format, Viraj Raje, Programming Head said, “Sur Nava Dhyas Nava is one of the few talent-based shows with a legacy of singing talent that it has built in the last few seasons. It is one of the best platforms for aspiring singers. This is the first time that on a Marathi television space we have a singing reality show where the contestants will perform only Marathi songs. Colors Marathi is trying to convey the priceless treasure of Marathi songs to the people by presenting Marathi songs in the audio and visual program ‘Sur Nawa’, just as Saint Tukaram’s Abhang became immortal by floating on the waters of Indrayani.”

Be a part of this musical journey with Colors Marathi’s most awaited show Sur Nava Dhyas Nava Season 5 – Parva Ganyache, Marathi Banyache Grand Premier on 24th July at pm 7.00pm and regular episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm.