Witness Imran Khan’s Nostalgia with the second phase of Supermoon ft. Imran Khan – The Unforgettable Club Tour

~ The multi-city tour will continue from September 17th onwards in Gurgaon, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur ~

The stage is set, the boomboxes stacked up, and the countdown has begun! India is gearing up to brace the onstage magic of global Urban pop icon Imran Khan with Zee Live’s Supermoon ft. Imran Khan – Unforgettable Club Tour! The Amplifier trailblazer needs no introduction as his classic hit tracks such as Satisfya, Bewafa and many more continue to rule our party playlists!

Taking ‘all the party people’ by storm, this enthralling tour promises five fantastic nights as the singing sensation will make the crowd go crazy in the cities of Gurgaon, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. So, join Supermoon’s amazing tour to witness electrifying performances by Imran Khan. Book your tickets on BookMyShow right now and don’t forget those dancing shoes of yours! (Venues to be announced soon)