Witness Imran Khan’s Nostalgia with the second phase of Supermoon ft. Imran Khan – The Unforgettable Club Tour

September 2, 2022 Neel Achary entertainment 0

~ The multi-city tour will continue from September 17th onwards in Gurgaon, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur ~

The stage is set, the boomboxes stacked up, and the countdown has begun! India is gearing up to brace the onstage magic of global Urban pop icon Imran Khan with Zee Live’s Supermoon ft. Imran Khan – Unforgettable Club Tour! The Amplifier trailblazer needs no introduction as his classic hit tracks such as Satisfya, Bewafa and many more continue to rule our party playlists!

Taking ‘all the party people’ by storm, this enthralling tour promises five fantastic nights as the singing sensation will make the crowd go crazy in the cities of Gurgaon, Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. So, join Supermoon’s amazing tour to witness electrifying performances by Imran Khan. Book your tickets on BookMyShow right now and don’t forget those dancing shoes of yours! (Venues to be announced soon)

imran khan

Date Place Link
September 17th 2022 Gurgaon  

 

 

 

 

 

BookMyShow

 

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/supermoon-ft-imran-khan-unforgettable-club-tour/ET00332770
September 18th 2022 Goa
September 21st 2022 Mumbai
September 23rd 2022 Kolkata
September 24th 2022 Hyderabad
September 25th 2022 Jaipur

