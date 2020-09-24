Witness the valor showcased by the citizens as they fearlessly faced the terrorist attacks at the famed Taj hotel in the Zee Cinema premiere of Hotel Mumbai

The terror that struck the heart of India on 26th November 2008, be it the blasts at Taj hotel, the gunfire sound or that one image of Kasab at CST, every moment of that day is etched in the minds of the entire nation. While the visuals of the Taj Hotel burning still give goosebumps, imagine what the situation would have been like inside the hotel at that time. Experience this life-changing moment this 27th September as Zee Cinema brings forth the untold story of what brewed inside the Taj Mahal hotel and how the people braved the crossfire together, in the channel premiere of Hotel Mumbai.

Based on true events, the visually breathtaking movie recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai and how the fearless staff risked their lives to protect their guests who they treated like God. This compelling masterpiece was brought to life under the direction of Anthony Maras along with a stellar cast, veteran actor, Anupam Kher as the renowned chef Hemant Oberoi and the globally acclaimed Dev Patel as Arjun. The film also features Suhail Nayyar, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs amongst others. Witness this gut-wrenching tale of the undying spirit of the people under attack at the prestigious Taj Hotel on Sunday at 3 pm with the premiere of Hotel Mumbai.

Talking about the film, Suhail Nayyar said, “This was one of the most difficult characters I have ever played. The amount of blood and sweat that have gone into creating “Abdullah” is immeasurable. I had to play a character that defies every moral fabric that I stand for or any average common person can fathom. It is a role that I will forever hold dear to my heart owing to the amazing people I worked with and the importance of the film in itself. I am exceptionally proud to be a part of a film like this, it is a story that needed to be told and I’m really looking forward to this premiere on Zee Cinema and celebrating the heroes amongst us!”

Talking about the film, Anupam Kher said, “The events of 26/11 have left a scar that is still healing. Hotel Mumbai has given me the experience of a lifetime! I felt a roller coaster of emotions while shooting for it and by the end of it, the experience taught me the power of emotional endurance and to value humanity at all cost. Most of us have only known the attacks at surface level, with this film, we have tried to tell the undiluted tale of this horrific incident from a newer perspective. I salute the brave heroes amongst us who fought without any second thought.”

Watch the hair-raising event that shook Taj hotel but also united the citizens who fearlessly faced the terrorist attack in the premiere of Hotel Mumbai on Sunday, 27th September at 3pm only on Zee Cinema!