World Dance Day programme in Ravindra Kalakshetra

Bangalore Date 2-5-23

Dr.Sasilekha Nair Performed Bharatanatyam at Ravindra Kalakshetra Bangalore on May 1st as part of the International Dance Day celebration. The event was organised by Dr A V Satyanarayana founder of Srishti in association with Rotary. Dr. Sasilekha Nair is Mrs. Grand Universe 2021. She is also the winner of Mrs. Asia International Charming 2018 and Mrs. India Kerala 2018. She is the director of IQMatrix Infoways Solutions Pvt Ltd,an IT company based out in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.”Dance is the language of the soul. Express your emotions through dance and I consider it as a prayer. “ Dr . Sasilekha Nair added.

Renowned artists from India participated

Organized by: Srishti Abhinaya Artists Centre, Rotary 3190