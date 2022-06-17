World Music Day Carnival: Leading music and youth-channels MTV Beats, Vh1 India and MTV hit the right note with a spectacular multi-artist special

National, June 2022: Celebrating the all-pervasive power of music, Viacom18’s leading youth entertainment and music channels, MTV Beats, Vh1 India and MTV, have curated a one-of-a-kind extravaganza on World Music Day. Bringing together an unprecedented mélange of artists, genres, languages and moods, World Music Day Carnival is expected to be a one-hour special you do not want to miss! Airing on 21st June, 2022 at 12 PM and 4 PM on MTV Beats and Vh1 India and at 1:30 PM on MTV India, this is every music-lover’s ticket to magical musical moments.

The carnival promises to live up to its name and give music-lovers an amalgamation of dynamic musical ‘rides’! With sensational performances by the likes of Papon, Aastha Gill, Nikhita Gandhi, Osho Jain, Payal Dev, Millind Gaba, Shashaa Tirupati, Raghav Meattle, amongst others, the special episode comprises of in-person and virtual performances, with unforgettable fetes of music and interactive games. Talented singers and gorgeous twins, Sukriti and Prakiti Kakar who have carved a niche for themselves in the music industry themselves, will host this special while having candid conversations and playing fun carnival-based games with the performing artists, while also spilling the beans on their inspiring musical journeys.