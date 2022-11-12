World University of Design Wows With Cult 2022 – Annual Design and Cultural Festival Performances by Students & Professionals

World University of Design presented Cult 2022 – the biggest ever International Culture & Design Festival on Thursday and Friday, November 10th and 11th, 2022, from 11.00 am onwards at WUD Campus, Rajiv Gandhi Educational City, Sonepat.

Cult – 2022 showcased the talent of students in the field of arts, design, sports, fashion, folk dance, and technology through exciting events like Nrityaleela, Masakali, Spotlight, Sync & Sing, Conjunto Pie, Bigul, Act to, Win the Frame, Silver Scream, Valorant, Call of Duty mobile, WWE, Fashion Show, Fashion Film, Volleyball, Badminton, Basketball, Carrom, Table Tennis, Rangshala and Folk Dance. The winners were up for winning prizes worth 5,00,000.

Main Stage Highlighted on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 was youth sensation Singer, Composer and Songwriter Anuv Jain who has taken the internet by storm with his hit single “Baarishein”. Extremely popular amongst Gen Z, he wrapped up day one of Cult 2022. On Friday, November 11th, 2022 witnessed a scintillating performance by “Joy – The Band” known for their edgy yet soulful gigs in India and abroad.

Bringing over 40 colleges from India and overseas together on one creative platform where young minds can interact and exchange views in the most exhilarating ways, the World University of Design has been organizing Cult – Their Annual design and Cultural Festival since 2018. The cult had gone online during Covid attracting international participation and continues to be organized in HYBRID mode to accommodate students from all parts of the world.

“Over the past years Cult has emerged as a high-profile event in Sonepat eclipsing fests of other bigger institutions in the area, attracting students from far-fetched shores to showcase their potential and compete with their kind. The festival is a forum for young minds to create, unify, liberate and transform which also lays the very foundation of the festival”, says the very excited Vice-Chancellor of WUD, Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

World University of Design is driven and focused on creating an ever-progressive environment for the students that come to its doors. Providing world-class avenues to design aspirants to not just hone their skills but also mentally condition them to be able to embrace the real-life Design World that thrives on cut-throat competition, WUD nurtures students. With fests like Cult, the institute is in a process of creating a revolutionary asset for itself, which will be seen as a benchmark by institutes in times to come.