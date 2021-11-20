YouForrte Launches A New Platform for Performing Arts

India: YouForrte launches a gateway for exhibiting excellence across various genres of performing arts and accelerating careers through distinctive means. Embracing the growing aspirations and challenges faced by talented candidates who are unable to identify credible mediums to showcase their skill sets,the company aims to provide a platform for them to get their footing in the media and entertainment industry. The uniquely designed medium is pioneering virtual means of showcasing skills and talent to potential employers along with a host of opportunities to network with the stalwarts of the industry.

From dance and music to acting, YouForrte is enabling a channel to allow one’s creativity to become their career choice. With an endeavour to emerge as a go to platform for securing professional opportunities based on creative abilities, the company aims to provide a medium to attract, retain, develop and deploy talent in the entertainment industry.

Addressing the prevailing challenges this tech platform will enable seamless integration of skill-sets with add on benefits of paid assignments. Looking forward to redefining representations across a spectrum of talents, the platform aims to emerge as a safe haven for multiple young risers who are looking at advancing their portfolios through contemporary channels.

According to Mohit Kaushal, Founder & CEO, YouForrte, “Over the years we have been witnessing a huge gap in the demand v/s supply across the media and entertainment industry. Also, India offers a pool of talent waiting for the right opportunity to showcase their strength and creativity in this dynamic and aggressively evolving industry. Therefore, YouForrte is trying to facilitate a medium to showcase the hidden gems and will help transform the industry through this modernized digital intervention.”