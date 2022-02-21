Young Singer-Songwriter Sunishka Makes a Marvellous Debut with her EP ‘This Is Me’

Mumbai, 21st February 2022: 13-year-old singer-songwriter Sunishka aka Sunishka Sabharwal has released her debut EP This Is Me. Comprising three songs, the EP is a collection of Sunishka’s unique musings and memories. Sunishka’s songwriting shines forth in her maiden offering — the tracks “Nature & Melodies,” “Begin Again” and “Story Of Us Two” weave a story of coming of age and rebuilding the world. This Is Me is a diverse peek into the mind of an artist on the rise. Possessing talent that belies her age, the young musician puts a call out to conserve the Earth and strive for a better future through This Is Me. Unique and powerful, Sunishka’s artistry echoes the strains of legends like Joni Mitchell, Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, and more. With the release of her debut EP, Sunishka leaves a memorable mark in India’s independent music space.

About ‘This Is Me,’ Sunishka says,

x

“I wrote these songs in my free time. I didn’t actually know I was writing songs, I just recited each song like a poem. Then I tried giving it a melody with the help of my ukulele and behold! My first song was ready just like that. My thoughts while writing these depended on the mood. I wrote ‘Nature & Melodies’ when I was feeling inspired by nature and grateful.”

About Sunishka’s artistry, ‘This Is Me’ co-producer Lima Yanger says,

“Recording Sunishka has been an absolute joy and revelation… Her composition skills are far ahead of her years and the depth of her writings display a certain maturity for the details.” x

Introspective and immersive, This Is Me treats listeners to ballads of starting anew (“Begin Again”), environmental consciousness (“Nature & Melodies”) and budding friendship (“Story Of Us Two”). The EP is tied together by Sunishka’s songwriting that is strengthened by storytelling, as well as veteran producers Lima Yanger (Mumbai) and Gaute Johannesen’s (Norway) masterful sonics. Inspired and informed by Sunishka’s journey around the country as a defence service kid, This Is Me encourages listeners to connect with the world we inhabit and to celebrate our bounty and conserve our planet. This debut EP will spellbind listeners with its earthy, acoustic touches as well as its mesmerising synth and ambient-laden soundscapes. This Is Me represents the voice of a generation, introducing a Gen Z artist in Sunishka whose music is bound to resonate with people across the globe.

Sunishka adds,

“I hope that ‘This Is Me’ inspires and moves people to explore their dreams and write a beautiful story in the book of life. This is an EP for all looking for a home; it’s a celebration of our existence. ‘This Is Me’ is for all of us.” x

Spanning the themes of rebirth, evolution, self-love and acceptance, This Is Me is Sunishka’s soothing offering to the world during turbulent times. The record is the musician’s way of connecting with listeners around the world, of putting out the message — there’s magic in the mundane; our lives are a symphony of the planet. Tapping into the various emotions and moods of humanity, Sunishka’s This Is Me is triumphant documentation and celebration of life. With this EP, the musician honours humanity’s innocence and legacy. Sunishka Sabharwal is the artist to keep your eye on as a new generation finally makes its voice loud and known.

THIS IS ME: CREDITS

Composed and written by: Sunishka

Vocals: Sunishka

Produced by: Lima Yanger, Gaute Johannesen

Mixed and Mastered by: Lima Yanger, Gaute Johannesen

Guitars by: Sunit Zadav (“Nature & Melodies”), Aakash Toppo (“Nature & Melodies,” “Story Of Us Two”)