YouTube sensation Deepak Jeswal forays into emotional genre, pens down his fourth song Khwabon Ka Caravan

After gaining tremendous popularity on social media platforms, YouTube sensation and budding lyricist Deepak Jeswal has tried his hand at the emotional genre with Khwabon Ka Caravan. The soulful rendition, which was launched today and has so far garnered over 85K views upon its arrival, delightfully reminiscing over the lost love and opportunities in one’s life.

For the song, the noted lyricist, who has written many songs for other platforms besides YouTube, has collaborated with his frequent collaborator Archita Dinanath Bhattacharya. Archita is a trained classical vocalist and composer, whose composition helped to take out the right mélange of sad yet modern texture to the number. The poignant voice of Anuj Bhatt added a host of feel and emotion to the song.

“Khwabon ka Caravan is a heartfelt song about lost love and opportunities. We all go through a low phase at various times of our life, and this song resonates that feeling. It’s a universal emotional track that has a modern rhythm. It is highly hummable and relatable. I am highly overwhelmed that the audience also loving the track. My phone is beeping continuously since the song was launched. I am dedicating the song to the everlasting memories of Shyamlal Sinha, my brother and friend. I always miss him. We released this song on his birth anniversary,” said an elated Jeswal.

Bhattacharya added, “We created the modern tune for the first time. Though it was a little challenging to compose a sad modern tune that everyone can relate to when it got completed it really sounded very well.”

The video was shot in locations in and around Mumbai. Directed by Sunil Gupta, the video features TV actor Michael Rajput in the lead. Michael said the song is highly relatable and people would relate to it in their own way.

‘I don’t know how you will relate to this song with your life but when I listened to it for the first time it was like about my first love. Yes, everyone has that first love in their live. It doesn’t matters to me that how much we worked-hard for this song what matter is an experience that I haven’t expected to get when the first time I got call for this song. There was a very professional team of director, cameraperson, Dop and our beloved producer. Everyone was very clear about their work and thus done their work beautifully without any delay,” Rajput added.

The song is also streaming on major streaming platforms such as jiosavvn, apple music, amazon music, spotify and iTunes.