In yet another fun filled afternoon for fashion and sports enthusiasts, India’s leading fashion e-tailer, Jabong, hosted a launch event with the legendary Indian Cricket all-rounder Yuvraj Singh unveiling his sports lifestyle brand YWC on the portal. YWC Fashion launched itself last year in September through a dazzling star-studded fashion show in Mumbai which also displayed a heady mix of Sports and Bollywood. The brand which sells through its own portal www.ywcfashion.com will now also be available on Jabong and will offer a variety of products for men and women such as t-shirts, joggers, track pants, jackets & hoodies ranging from INR 899/- onwards.

Yuvraj Singh unveiled the YWC collection at the event along withGunjan Soni, Head of Jabong and Rahul Taneja, Chief Business Officer, Jabong. YWC is Yuvraj’s own label and is an offset of his foundation ‘YouWeCan’ – an NGO dedicated towards working for cancer-related causes, funding education for cancer surviving kids and much more.

Speaking at the event, Yuvraj Singh, owner of You We Can Ventures said, ‘YWC is built around the ethos – Live, Dare and Inspire – and aims to motivate individuals to fight against insurmountable odds, have courage and make fighters out of all of us. Jabong has a dedicated base of sports-loving and fashion-forward shoppers and will be an excellent platform for YWC to connect with more individuals and inspire them to have the grit and determination to overcome unassailable difficulties. The sale proceeds from YWC contribute to support YOUWECAN Foundation, established for the empowerment of cancer patients & survivors. I am sure YWC will continue to reach a wider sect through its association with Jabong.’

Kalyan Kumar Gunasekaran, Chief Merchandising Officer, Jabong said, ‘Yuvraj has won extraordinary battles against all odds and has always managed to come out on the top. Be it his comeback from the ACL tear or his fight against cancer, Yuvi has constantly proved that hard work and determination conquers all. We are excited to bring on board, a brand such as YWC to our portfolio of sports lifestyle products, the spirit of which will surely resonate with the shoppers on Jabong. A significant percentage of revenue from all YWC sales goes toward funding Yuvraj’s Foundation and it gives us immense pleasure to be a part of this great cause.’

The collection is inspired by street-style and classic vintage looks entirely made with superior quality Supima cotton and sports bold silhouettes, prints as well as colour blocking in neutral colours. Additionally, camouflage prints and vintage knit shirts are the showstoppers of the collection. YWC will also be introducing denims to their collection. The Spring/Summer collection will have trendy-summer outfits for both men and women.

ABOUT JABONG

Jabong is a major fashion multi-brand e-store that offers a wide selection of over 350,000 products across footwear, apparel, jewellery and accessories categories. With more than 1500 international high-street brands, sports labels, Indian ethnic and designer labels from over a thousand sellers, Jabong brings to its customers the latest trends from across the globe.

ABOUT YWC

Inspired by the life of Yuvraj Singh, who lived his dream and made his country proud, dared to dream again in his battle with cancer and inspired millions through his comeback is born the brand YWC. The brand is Yuvraj Singh’s own label and is an offset of his foundation ‘YouWeCan’ – An NGO dedicated towards working for cancer related causes, funding education for cancer surviving kids and much more and therefore a percentage of revenue from all YWC sales goes toward funding the foundation and enabling it to carry out its good work sustainably. Conceptualized around the ethos Live, Dare and Inspire YWC is a sports lifestyle brand that represents all individuals who fight despite insurmountable odds, give people courage and make fighters of us all.