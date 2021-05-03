Zareen khan leaves you mesmerised in the latest track, “Mashoor Hai Tu,” from the upcoming film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele! The soulful song is now out!

There are tracks that are meant to soothe your soul and make you feel calmer, and Mashhoor Hai Tu from Zareen Khan starrer Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is just one of those songs. The song is now out for one and all to enjoy. ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’, a film aimed at challenging the social prejudices and the stigma attached to homosexuality in India in a light, humorous manner.

Set in the picturesque locales of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh, the soft love ballad is sung by Adil Rasheed, who lends an earthy albeit romantic character to the entire track, and has been composed by Oni-Adil while the mesmerising lyrics have been penned by Saurabh Negi.

Speaking on the song, actor Zareen Khan says that, “Mashhoor Hai Tu is one of my all-time favourite tracks. The amalgamation of the composition by Oni-Adil and the vocals by.

Adil alongside the sweet lyrics, make it such a pleasure to listen to, one can do so on repeat! It was a pleasure to shoot this track in the beautiful and serene location of Dharamshala, the ethos of which matches the song to perfection. I am looking forward to the OTT release on May 9 and also to do the reaction to Mashhoor Hai tu.”

The riveting film has been a subject of heated discussion ever since its announcement and even won ‘Best Film’ at its World Premiere in New York at the South Asian International Film Festival. ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’ was also showcased this year in January at the Rajasthan International Film Festival, where it won Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress award. Zareen, who poured her heart and soul into the character couldn’t be more excited as the film has now been selected as the ‘Official Centrepiece’ film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

A humane story of two friends Veer and Mansi – Veer who’s gay and Mansi, who’s a lesbian, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele takes audiences on a road trip and a turn of events that change their lives. The film soon readies for its OTT release on May 9.