ZEE Biskope is bringing back International Bhojpuri Film Awards after 3 yrs; With a promise to elevate Entertainment 3X higher

06th March 2023: Bhojpuri market is no more confined to Bihar-Jharkhand & East UP. It has seen the utmost migration with the Bhojpuri diaspora extending worldwide. To celebrate the Bhojpuri culture at a global platform, ZEE Biskope – a channel that hosts Bhojpuri’s biggest blockbusters, brings back the biggest-ever event in Bhojpuri – International Bhojpuri Film Awards 2023. The property conceived by Yashi Films will be returning with its 6th edition after a gap of 3 years and this time only on a channel that best fits its scale – ZEE Biskope. The channel launches the event with a promise to compensate the gap of 3 yrs by tripling the entertainment & grandeur at every level. The splendour of the event will be rising 3 notches higher with it being held in one of the world’s most celebrated cities – Dubai. The grandeur doesn’t end here. The event will be hosted in Coca Cola Arena – a stage that’s 3 times bigger than the last and one of the largest multipurpose indoor arenas in the United Arab Emirates. Planned to go on floor on 15 March, the event will mark a star-studded night that will witness the confluence of the entire Bhojiwood fraternity along with some of the big names from Bollywood. It will be a rewarding journey of acknowledging & felicitating the best talents in Bhojiwood across multiple award categories. The magnificence of the event is a testimony to the pride that Bhojpuri exuberates for its vibrant entertainment industry. In the truest sense the event will live up to its promise of “Bhojpuriya Jhumade Pura Burj Khalifa”.

The excitement is 3 times high, the trophies are ready, the eyes of the world are on Bhojpuri, the wait is about to get over, the glamourous Bhojiwood is all set to meet in Dubai on 15 March in appreciation to their hardwork & achievements. The gala award ceremony will be graced by legendary actor-dancer Govinda whose dreamy charm and stunning performance is sure to take the audience on a joyride. Popular Bollywood heartthrob Jacqueline Fernandez will also set the stage on fire with her gorgeous performance. For the first time ever, the event will be hosted by 3 anchors – Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale & Paritosh Tripathi. The 3X narrative will continue with Bhojiwood’s top 3 actors Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Pawan Singh & Pradeep Pandey Chintu and top 3 actresses Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani & Smriti Sinha showcasing stellar performances. Not just that. In a never seen before feat, the awards will not be given to movies of just one year but 3 years compensating the gap. The attraction will only get 3 times more when the biggest superstars of Bhojiwood Manoj Tewari & Ravi Kishan will adorn the stage at Bhojpuri’s biggest starry event. Audiences would be thrilled with the stellar presence of Bhojiwood’s youth stars Yash Kumar, Arvind Akela Kallu, Parvesh Lal Yadav & Ritesh Pandey. The glamour queens of the industry – Harshika Punecha, Subhi Sharma, Neelam Giri & Anara Gupta are sure to charm the viewers with their fascinating aura. With a 3 times stronger celebrity line-up at the 3 times magnanimous Coca Cola Arena in the 3 times more glamourous city of Dubai, this event will be a 3X entertainment extravaganza to exclusively feature only on ZEE Biskope. The channel plans to telecast a 3 offering around the show starting with a Curtain Raiser followed by a Red Carpet and then the Main Event. The telecast date is planned in the last week of March itself. It is sure to set a new benchmark in Bhojiwood’s history and viewer experience.

Viewers of ZEE Biskope will also get a rare opportunity of voting for their favourites as part of the Biskope Fan Awards in 3 of the biggest categories – Best Actor, Best Actress & Best Film categories. All that they need to do is give a missed call on the respective numbers. This would be followed by an IVR call back where they can vote for their favourite nominees. This endevour is to ensure that the content is not just passively served to the viewers but they are actively engaged to be a part of this journey.

Speaking about this unique initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Office – East, ZEEL stated, “ZEE Biskope continues to charm and mesmerize audiences across age groups, gender and socio-economic class through its unique movie & movie plus offerings. After a small hiatus, ZEE Biskope is coming back with IBFA which promises to take viewers to a magical universe of Bhojpuri films and Bhojpuri superstars. The initial response has been encouraging and we are seeing participation from some of the bigger brands. We will continue to win the hearts of consumers through the curated properties complementing our brand philosophy of ‘Aathon Pahariya Loota Lahariya’.”

Adding to this, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster – ZEEL, said, “ZEE Biskope always stands true to its promise of offering movie plus content and IBFA is a golden addition. Induced by the pandemic, viewers have missed this event for 3 years. Hence, to compensate that gap, ZEE Biskope has curated this event with entertainment pulled up 3X higher at every level of the show. We also have an extensive Marketing support planned for this event which would cover the TV, Digital, Radio & Print medium. With so much in the offering we are confident to get 3X love from Bhojpuri viewers this season.”

Touted as the go-to destination for Bhojpuri movies, ZEE Biskope offers a slew of robust content spread across an array of genres highly popular amongst Bhojpuri audience such as romance, drama, action and comedy. The channel is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 2073), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). Watch out this space for more updates on ZEE Biskope.