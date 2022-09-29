ZEE Live Supermoon ft. ‘Imran Khan – Unforgettable Club Tour’ culminates on a resounding note

29th September 2022: India was in for a thrill ride across September, as the OG dancehall star Imran Khan pumped up the bassline with his infectious Bhangra and hip-hop chart

29th September 2022: India was in for a thrill ride across September, as the OG dancehall star Imran Khan pumped up the bassline with his infectious Bhangra and hip-hop chartbusters! Hyped fans greeted the global sensation during the spectacular six-city tour of Supermoon ft. Imran Khan – Unforgettable Club Tour, which dropped its curtains on 25th September in Jaipur with an unforgettable finale by the Bewafa hitmaker.

Imran Khan casts a magical spell on music lovers in the second phase of this incredible tour throughout September, which pulled out all the stops in Gurgaon, Goa, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. The blazing club tour kickstarted on the 17th of September in Gurgaon with Imran sweeping listeners off their feet with his epic music beats and Punjabi vocals.

Fans were happy beyond belief after watching their favorite star, who stomped his way into global recognition with his epic hit ‘Amplifier’, play the all-time classics and interact with the crowds with unparalleled energy. The tour was a massive hit across the country and has inspired ZEE Live Supermoon to come up with an array of exciting concerts featuring national and international stars in future.

