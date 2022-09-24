ZEE Live’s Supermoon ft. Imran Khan- Unforgettable tour to end with the last concert in the pink city – Jaipur

~ After five fabulous / rocking performances in different cities, Imran Khan to create magic in Jaipur on September 25~

ZEE Live’s Supermoon ft. Imran Khan- Unforgettable Tour is slated to drop its curtains with its last extravaganza in Jaipur after its multi-city musical fever across Gurugram, Goa, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. To end the journey on a high note, Khan is coming to the pink city at Diona: Ale works – kitchen and bar on September 25, 2022, at 8 pm!

Audiences will get to enjoy the singer’s hits such as Satisfya, Bewafa, along with chartbusters like Peli Waar and Gora Gora Rang. This beautiful night is going to make you crave for more!

Do not think twice to join in the last city concert of none other than the great Imran Khan! Get your tickets now at bookmyshow.com!