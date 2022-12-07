Zee Live’s Supermoon ft. Madhur Sharma tour to take Gurugram by storm

Delhi, 7th December 2022: Zee Live’s flagship IP Supermoon has levelled up the Indian music scene by bringing in a refreshing line-up of global and local legendary artists. Staying true to the legacy, Supermoon is set to bring the most trending music sensation, Madhur Sharma, for the first time on their platform with the Supermoon ft. Madhur Sharma tour! Traveling and entertaining music lovers countrywide with his power-packed band, the versatile performer will light up the stage of Imperfecto Patio, Gurugram, on 10th December 2022.

Madhur will be performing on the stage of Imperfect patio swaying the fans with his hit songs ‘Kali Kali Zulfon Ke’, ‘Halka Halka Suroor’, ‘Tere Jiya Hor Disda’, and so much more!

Don’t miss this happening party night. Book your passes from BookMyShow!

Date: December 10th , 2022

Place Imperfecto Patio: Gurugram