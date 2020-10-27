5 Indian startups betting on first-time smartphone users

India is one of the largest developing markets for digital consumers, with more than 560 million netizens, and is likely to see the number of smartphones become twofold by 2023.

The private sector innovation and Jio revolution has made online utilization increasingly accessible by bringing internet-enabled services to a huge number of consumers. This has further been catalyzed by the lockdown as people in tier 3 cities and rural areas bought smartphones and data connections in order to stay connected to the world. Be it, online classes, business purposes, or COVID safety apps like Arogya Setu, people made sure to have at least one smartphone in one household.

As India’s smartphone client base has developed quickly, impelled by the diminishing expense and the expanding accessibility of smartphones and fast internet availability. Let’s take a look at five companies which are betting big on the new smartphone users:

Awaaz.com

Awaaz.com is India’s one of the largest platforms with a great range of spoken word content. The content ranges from English to various other vernacular languages as well. The platform offers a diverse variety of podcasts, stories, audios, and more. It is a highly engaging platform that is gaining the ears of the audience in recent times Audios and podcasts have gained lots of popularity during the lockdown with a good range of topics like meditation, health, inspirational and devotional.

DB Digital

DB Digital is India’s leading digital product startup offering the best news products. On a mission to support well-informed India with insightful and engaging content, DB Digital provides personalized and authentic high-quality vernacular news in unique formats including fastest news, exhaustive views, vibrant photography and engaging videos. Tailor made for Indians’ Its products rely on the high end AI and Machine Learning tools to keep users updated with the latest breaking news, analysis on political news, sports news, business news, entertainment news, and technology news as per the interest categories and location.

Share chat

Developed by Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, Share chat is an Indian social networking service. It offers content consumption and sharing platform only in Indian vernacular languages to cater to over 1.17 billion digital users of India. With a plethora of content like romantic posts, jokes, fashion tips, and the latest news, the website is appealing and user friendly. It is a one-stop platform for all vernacular language lovers.

Pratilipi

Pratilipi is India’s largest platform associating readers and authors in 12 Indian dialects. It is the main online stage in India that takes into account writing in provincial dialects. Pratilipi, derived from the Sanskrit word signifying ‘copy’ is an independent publishing site. It is a stage that unites scholars and pursuers in a virtual network that instigates a dialogue on literature in any language. It is the 21st century’s response to the well-established convention of narrating however now as opposed to being clustered up close to a fire, perusers, and writers roost with their smartphones or versatile screens.

Chingari

The Chingari application is a short video-sharing stage established by two Bengaluru-based programmers, Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam. Around 2.6 million users have uploaded around 11.2 million sound clasps to recordings. This implies an ascent of over 500%. It is free to download and permits people to see or transfer short recordings on the platform.

It has risen as one of those Indian applications that have been downloaded a huge number of times in only a few days. Furthermore, this has prompted the enormous development of the application in terms of users, remarks, likes, comments, and video uploads.