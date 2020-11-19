5 Startups providing authentic local news

As we proceed to the third wave of covid, many people are looking for authentic and localized updates to be aware of their city’s condition. Hence, the need for localized content and news in region friendly language is seeing a rapid demand. Many startups have acknowledged this pattern of users and thus introduced various forms of localized news consumption.

Here are a few startups that help you get real-time updates of the local news in your area and in the language you are most comfortable.

1. Public by Inshorts – a location-based social network allowing people to record and share happenings around them through short videos. The public has registered 10 million users within 6 months of launch, becoming the fastest Indian social app to cross the milestone. Witnessing tremendous growth in Tier 2-3 cities, Public has become No.1 app on Play Store in the category.

2. DB Digital – India’s leading digital products startup offering best news products – Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Dainik Bhaskar, DB Digital aims to be the provider of trusted and go-to sources for people for high-quality vernacular content delivered to them daily in the easiest to consume way, personalized for their specific needs. The startup ensures that the content is completely authentic and valuable. Its core product offerings keep their users updated with the latest breaking news, analysis on political news, sports news, business news, entertainment news, technology news, and automobile.

3. Khabri – A digital audio platform for content in vernacular languages. Khabri is India’s fastest growing audio platform targeted at the next billion internet users. The platform helps users discover and listen to the best audio content in their local language. Anyone can create content on the platform. Simply put, Khabri is a Youtube for Audio.

4. Dailyhunt- & videos-Dailyhunt (formerly Newshunt) is an application loved by more than 150 million users. Dailyhunt goes local! Enjoy immersive videos from your favourite sources, and 300+ locations across India. At present, Dailyhunt claims to offer more than 250,000 fresh pieces of news and content articles every day in 14 languages, licensed from over 1,300 publication partners.

5. Lokal – India needs to be informed in the right way and Lokal is a one-stop platform for life services and hyperlocal news interaction. Lokal carries news content from over 20 districts in the above region including Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Chittoor, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Warangal. The app aims to bring local news, classifieds to 900 million Indians in their regional languages. Lokal is also building a network of stringers and freelance reporters who produce original reporting around the issues and current affairs of local towns and cities.