Author Deborah Bishop Allhiser’s New Book, “Look at the Animals on the Farm,” Illustrates How Animals Provide Goods That Are Used in Everyday Life

Susanville, CA, January 13, 2023 —– Deborah Bishop Allhiser, who was born in Massachusetts, has completed her new book, “Look at the Animals on the Farm”: a charming children’s story that shares how cows provide milk, goats’ milk makes cheese, and sheep fur makes wool.

Author Deborah Bishop Allhiser attended high school in Newfoundland, Canada. Deborah now lives in California with her husband and near her three boys and three grandchildren.

Deborah writes, “On the farm, the animals play. All are awake on a bright sunny day.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Bishop Allhiser’s new book invites young readers to learn about farm animals and discover where certain goods come from.

Complete with colorful illustrations that bring the characters to life, this memorable story provides entertainment as well as a learning opportunity. Told through engaging rhyme, this tale helps young readers learn the names of animals, the sounds they make, and the roles they play on the farm.

Readers can purchase “Look at the Animals on the Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

