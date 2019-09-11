New Delhi: BasicFirst, a technology based e-learning platform, today announced the launch of its ambitious ‘Recharger Program’ with an aim to create 50000 Women Edupreneurs in the next three months. The program authorizes a special point of contact in local geographiesto recharge a BasicFirst student’s ‘Rent-a-Tab’ or any of their other e-learning subscriptions,thereby enablingwomen homemakers across the country in particular, to bring home a significant additional income.

With the ‘Basicfirst Recharger Program’ anyone can choose to become an entrepreneur by just investing INR 2500. The Recharge Edupreneurs will then have the potential to earn through referral bonuses and sales incentives, which could run up to INR 100, 000 during a period of one year to begin with.

Commenting on the launch of the Recharger Program, Randhir Kumar, Founder & CEO, BasicFirst, said, “Through our Recharger Program we want to bring BasicFirst to the student’s door-step. At the same time, our research confirms the huge untapped potential of women homemakers highly suitable for our Recharger programme. Our strategy is to leverage this potential that could contribute to our scheme and also offer employment opportunities to these women. By empowering them, it will also create an enabling environment for these women edupreneurs and connect them with students at the grassroots level throughout the country.”

BasicFirstplans to leverage multimedia platforms, including digital and mainstream media platforms for awareness generation,as well as run campaigns targeting women to ensure success of the program.

“We would also focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets for the recharger program given accessibility challenges are more for students in these markets,” added Mr. Kumar.

The INR 2500 would be deposited in an e-wallet, which could be used for recharging services and Tablets of BasicFirst, on the basis of which they would earn a percentile income on the recharged amount.

BasicFirst education tablets are the most affordable education Tablets in the country coming at a monthly rental of just INR 750 for the basic program.

Mr. Kumar also revealed that the company ideally wants to have a Recharger in every pin code across India and in the process be part of a great journey where they are constantly creating job opportunities even in remote locations.